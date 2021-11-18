Nearly 15,000 acres of Wind Wolves Preserve to be permanently protected

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — 14,631 acres of Wind Wolves Preserve in Kern County to be permanently protected after an agreement was reached.

The California Rangeland Trust announced the agreement in conjunction with The Wildlands Conservancy, a California-based nonprofit, which owns and manages the property, and the Trust for Public Lands.

The agreement between the Rangeland Trust and The Wildlands Conservancy, will benefit several threatened and endangered species including the San Joaquin kit fox and blunt-nosed leopard lizard.

Melissa Dabulamanzi / The Wildlands Conservancy From restoration projects to education programs, volunteers play a key role in the stewardship of Wind Wolves Preserve as well as visitor engagement.





“This is the first step in permanently protecting the Wind Wolves Preserve in its entirety to ensure that Kern County students are able to continue to use this space for outdoor education and all Californians are able to benefit from access to this beautiful space,” said Alex Size, Southern California Land Protection Director for The Trust for Public Land.

“This portion of the property will now remain protected for wildflower viewing, hiking and research. The Trust for Public Land looks forward to working with all our partners to protect the remaining acreage of this stunning property.”

The Wildlands Conservancy provides free public access to Wind Wolves Preserve for visitors to enjoy hiking, biking, and camping.

The location offers a variety of terrain with elevation ranging from 640 to 6,005 feet. Thousands of school children also visit the preserve for free educational programs.