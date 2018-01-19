New 99 Cents Only store coming to Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A new 99 Cents Only store is opening in east Bakersfield at the end of the month.

The store will have its grand opening on Wednesday, January 31 and will be on Niles Street near Sterling Road.

Some of the deals going on for the grand opening include a George Foreman grill for 99 cents for the first 99 customers, and a 32 inch flat screen television for 99 cents for the first 9 customers.

The store opens at 8 a.m. and closes at 10 p.m.

The new 99 Cents Only store will also offer limited deals on items like groceries, ice, and cosmetics through February 3.