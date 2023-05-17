New BC president says student success is his number one priority

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield College made history last week with a record-breaking commencement ceremony, and again this week as it welcomes its first Black president.

Steven Watkin has stepped on the BC campus many times before, but this week he walked through as the college's interim president. It's a first for both Watkin and BC.

"I think of my forefathers," said Watkin. "My mother picked cotton when she was a teenager. And I thought about all of the previous presidents, and I'm thankful that they laid a foundation for me to even be considered and offered this opportunity."

Watkin previously served at Bakersfield College as the Director of Outreach and Dual Enrollment, and says this new position will allow him to further serve the student population.

"It's all about the students. I want to be a president for the students as well. That's the bottom line," said Watkin.

23ABC Bakersfield College President Steven Watkin

Watkin says he loves the diverse student population and hopes to make students feel at home, as well as motivate them to succeed.

BC adjunct professor Michael Little says he's worked with Watktin at BC, and now with his nephew as a prospective student, Little believes Watkin will enhance the college's efforts to support their minority student population and serve as a role model for students of color.

"For my nephew coming in as a prospective student, I think it will demonstrate a position for him to look at for leadership and that he too can aspire to do great things, to lead a community, to lead an institution, and the sky's the limit," said Little.

23ABC Michael Little, Professor, Bakersfield College

Little isn't the only BC staff member who's worked with Watkin before. Vice President of Instruction Billie Jo Rice worked with Watkin during his time as BC's Director of Outreach and Dual Enrollment, and later as Associate Vice Chancellor of the Kern Community College District. She says their similar vision and collaboration will help support incoming students.

"Students first," said Rice. "Always thinking about how we can support students and how we can build in the wraparound services that our students need, and how we can stay connected as a community."

Rice adds that Watkin and his wife make a point of attending many of the college's events, with Watkin attending all 6 pre-commencement ceremonies last Friday to honor minority students, veteran students, students in the Industrial Automation program, and more.

23ABC Billie Jo Rice, Vice President of Instruction, Bakersfield College

Watkin says it's all in an effort to inspire students to succeed. He says student success is his number one priority, and he hopes to give students the skill set they need to be productive members of society.

"As they're continuing their path, they can say 'I can be a president. I can be an engineer. If Steve can do it, I can too.'"