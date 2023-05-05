New business tech assistance grant program coming to Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A new program to provide technical assistance and funding for entrepreneurs, startups, and small businesses is coming to Bakersfield. The Ecosystem Technical Assistance and Grant Program is designed to help business owners who have been negatively impacted by the pandemic, or who are simply seeking to expand and grow their business.

Principal Planner for the City of Bakersfield's Economic and Community Development Department Cecilia Griego says the goal of the program is to provide business services, such as new technology or marketing support.

"Coming out of this pandemic, we are seeing many city residents and small businesses really are having a new vision, a bright outlook, and really wanting to focus on what is in their control and make things happen," said Griego. "Coming out of this pandemic, we have inflation, supply chain issues, labor shortages. There's just been so many challenges to our small businesses."

The program will be funded by an allocation of $1.5 million from the federal government.

Griego says a handful of local organizations are partnering up to get the job done.

"That will include Bakersfield College Launchpad, the CSUB Small Business Development Center and their extended education and global outreach, and also the Kern County Black Chamber of Commerce," said Griego. "These are great partners that really know the local business community, and they're gearing up and getting ready to provide these businesses with support services."

23ABC Cecilia Griego, Principal Planner for the City of Bakersfield's Economic and Community Development Department

Griego adds that in order to qualify for assistance, your small business must be within the city limits of Bakersfield.

Griego says the primary focus of the program is on startup micro-businesses that have been in operation for fewer than 2 years or that have 10 or fewer employees, as well as existing small businesses that have a business plan for expansion or growth and have 25 or fewer employees.

According to Griego, the program will also provide a mix of larger and smaller grants for these entrepreneurs.

"They'll be smaller amounts, like $5,000 or $10,000 to really get that initial start, and we'll offer a few larger grants and that's for businesses that maybe have more equipment costs or larger costs to really get started or to do that upgrade. Larger amounts will probably have a little bit more requirements, like creating a job or having a strong, compelling business plan that demonstrates how you plan to use that grant funding," said Griego.

The program is anticipated to launch in mid-June, which is when the Community and Economic Development Department will make applications available. In the meantime, they encourage small business owners to have their city business licenses and bank accounts set up and ready to go.