New changes to the ceremony celebrating the anniversary of the Korean War Armistice

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Equipped with prayers, color presentations from the Bakersfield Police Department, songs, and traditional dances this year's Korean War armistice anniversary celebration was livelier than ever.

According to the director of the Korean Classical Music and Dance Company, Dong Suk Kim says, this is the first time that the ceremony is being held outdoors while also showcasing their traditions to the public and said he was pleased with the turnout.

“So overwhelming. You know, even in the hot days people come here, celebrate for the — in the relationship between Korea and America.”

Kim says for this being the first year that his dancers were involved, he was pleasantly surprised to see how welcoming the community was toward them.

A special appreciation dinner was conducted the night before the ceremony. Kim says the dinner was by invitation only, but was still happy to see the turnout. However, he says Thursday’s ceremony was more meaningful to him since it was open to the public.

The Korean Classical Music and Dance Company is known for its dances all over the world. Kim says they often travel globally and always make an effort to attend any Korean/American events.

Considering that Bakersfield is part of the sister city agreement with South Korea signed in 2006, Kim says being able to connect with these communities brings a level of peace and comfort.

Event organizers say they are so happy to see the community come out and part-take in their celebrations. They say events like these are set to remind us of the important sacrifices that were made and how our relations with Korea came to be.