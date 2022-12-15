New chief looks to bring 'community-oriented policing' to Wasco

WASCO, Calif. (KERO) — Community-oriented policing is the method the new police chief for the city of Wasco wants to implement. A method he says goes back to the good old days.

Charlie Fivecoat is the chief of Wasco’s new police department.

Fivecoat has spent many years in law enforcement in Kern County and hopes to build a police department that, in his words, fairly represents and connects with the residents.

"I think the important thing is you have to be part of the community. You're only as good as the people you work for. And you work for the citizens of Wasco here so you need to go out and find out what they believe is the issue and based on that knowledge develop a strategy for how you're gonna deal with their crime problem.”

Chief Fivecoat says the lack of a police station was not always the case. Wasco’s police department was disbanded in 1981. Now more than forty years later, after setting up more staffing, the city will not have to depend on the Kern County Sheriff's Office as they do now.

Fivecoat says they have several positions left to fill. There isn't an exact timeframe for when the department will be fully up and running. He says that he had the choice of retirement or this new position and chose one more round of helping the community.