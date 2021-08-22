New Evacuation Orders issued due to the French Fire

LAKE ISABELLA, Calif (KERO) — Officials have ordered new evacuations as the French Fire continues to grow.

The areas of Alta Sierra, Isabella Highlands, Sawmill and Dutch Flats as well as Calgary and Pala Ranches have been ordered to evacuate.

The areas of Wofford Heights and Tille Creek have also been issued evacuation warnings.

Red Cross has an evacuation site set up at Woodrow Wallace Elementary school, that's located at 3240 Erskine Creek road. Red cross has food and other supplies there for anybody who needs them.

Residents can also sign up for Ready Kern to stay up to date on Evacuations and other emergencies. You can sign up by clicking here.