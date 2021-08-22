Watch
NewsCovering Kern County

Actions

New Evacuation Orders issued due to the French Fire

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Grant Simpson/23ABC
French Fire Aug. 20 2021
Posted at 6:49 PM, Aug 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-21 21:49:10-04

LAKE ISABELLA, Calif (KERO) — Officials have ordered new evacuations as the French Fire continues to grow.

The areas of Alta Sierra, Isabella Highlands, Sawmill and Dutch Flats as well as Calgary and Pala Ranches have been ordered to evacuate.

The areas of Wofford Heights and Tille Creek have also been issued evacuation warnings.

Red Cross has an evacuation site set up at Woodrow Wallace Elementary school, that's located at 3240 Erskine Creek road. Red cross has food and other supplies there for anybody who needs them.

Residents can also sign up for Ready Kern to stay up to date on Evacuations and other emergencies. You can sign up by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Submit Your Back to School Photo!

Submit Your Back to School Photo!