New law easing regulations of street food vendor permitting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Ahmad Saphieh and his brother Mohammed are the operators of Pita Paradise, a local Mediterranean-inspired food truck that has grown in popularity over the years. They understand the importances of safety and proper permitting in this business.

“I think it’s a great thing because we need more people with licensing," Saphieh said. “The fact that if you get your licensing means you’re doing the right thing."

Over the years, unnecessary and expensive requirements have often times discouraged potential street food vendors, until now.

“Expand street vending food operations and allow them to get permits through the health department which were really the hangup for a lot of those places," said Amy Rutledge of Kern County Public Health.

Taking effect at the start of this year, Senate Bill 972 modernizes sections of the California Retail Food Code. For example, vendors under 25 square feet selling soley prepackaged food items no longer need a permit and it created a new category for compact mobile food operations, which in lines more with street food vendors rather than food trucks.

“It really was the intent of the bill to help street food vendors get permitted and join the regulated community and it really does give them opportunities while keeping in place those food safety issues.”

While food vendors will still be under the discretion of the health department, SB 972 removes barriers will maintaining safety standards. Something those in the business say will only benefit the community.

“Giving the opportunity to all those people to really go out and get their licensing easier, means a lot.”

