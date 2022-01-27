New program reintroduces kids to sports post-pandemic

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — It’s called ‘Kickin’ it with Kids’, a program developed by nine high school seniors from Team Aera Energy of the Ford Dream Builders Program.

This year the students band together to create a program that reintroduces kids to sports post-pandemic.

Anastacia Briviesca, Social Media Manager Team Aera Energy LLC

“This is the first year that we’re able to do things back in person so we’re very excited to have the opportunity to be close with one another,” said Anastacia Briviesca, Social Media Manager Team Aera Energy LLC.

High school senior Anastacia Briviesca was excited that her group Team Aera would get to launch their program ‘Kickin’ it with Kids’ in-person this year.

“We’re going to be teaching them about basketball and each event as well as also teaching them about different skills that come along with sports.”

A lot of kids thought they would come and be learning the latest basketball tricks but actually the goal of the day was teamwork.

“I think it’s very important to introduce kids to a lot of different things when they are younger so they can decide this is something I’m passionate about. This is something that I like. This is something that I’ll continue to do.”

Briviesca said she is glad to be a part of Team Aera Energy because she loves making a positive change in the community and her Team Advisor Cheri Ezell agrees.

“The kids came in a little tentative last week but pretty quickly they all started having a lot of fun and I noticed the eight members of our team started having a lot of fun,” said Ezell.

Ezell said she loves that the Ford Dream Builders Program exists, because it does not only benefit young children but also those in high school.

“They come together without knowing each other and develop a project like this, but then it's fun to watch them have fun with it. That they’re really enjoying it, that they’re not stressed.”

Director of Student Leadership Katie Ordell said this program teaches these seniors responsibility but also the power of giving.

“Our purpose is to encourage leadership and to teach these seniors in high school how to give back to their community and also help them prepare for their future.”