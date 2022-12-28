New Year's Eve Glam Night event to benefit Leukemia and Lymphoma Society

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Ring in the new year with glamour and style during the New Year’s Eve Glam Night event in Downtown Bakersfield on Saturday evening, Dec 31.

23ABC News is among the sponsors of this event, which will feature a red-carpet entrance, a VIP dinner consisting of chicken or steak, live entertainment by La Marcha Sound, a New Year countdown, a balloon drop, and other New Year's events. Other sponsors include Bakersfield Motor Works, Nexxt Entertainment, Darius Sound Production, and WebBuildMe.com.

The event will take place at the Pelezzio Reception Venue, with dinner starting at 7 p.m. and ending at 9 p.m. Dancing will follow dinner and end at 2 a.m. There will also be complimentary pozole at 1 a.m. for all guests.

A portion of the proceeds will go to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. Tickets start at $40 and are available at the Pelezzio Reception Venue. They can also be bought on Eventbrite.