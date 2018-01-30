New 99 Cent store opening in Bakersfield Wednesday offering free TV's

Morgan Wheeler
10:32 AM, Jan 30, 2018
1 hour ago
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A new 99 Cent store headed to Bakersfield on Niles Street and they are giving out a pretty sweet deal to the first nine customers.

The 99 Cent store is holding a grand opening event on Wednesday, January 31.

If you are one of the first nine customers in line, the 99 Cent store will give you a 32 inch TV!

 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News