New 99 Cent store opening in Bakersfield Wednesday offering free TV's

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A new 99 Cent store headed to Bakersfield on Niles Street and they are giving out a pretty sweet deal to the first nine customers.
The 99 Cent store is holding a grand opening event on Wednesday, January 31.
If you are one of the first nine customers in line, the 99 Cent store will give you a 32 inch TV!
The Bakersfield City School District currently accepting nominations for inductees into the BCSD Hall of Fame Class of 2018.
The Bakersfield College is holding a one-day express enrollment for Bakersfield College Southwest on Friday, February 2 from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
The Golden State Tour, the country's longest running developmental golf tour, will kickoff its 36th season with the Motor City…