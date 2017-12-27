News Year's Eve events around Bakersfield

Haze
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - We are just a few days away from the New Year, and the celebration that comes before it on new Year's Eve.
If you're staying in Bakersfield to celebrate, here are some local events and parties that will have their doors wide open for those who want to get in a last bit of fun before 2018 begins.
VIP Lounge New Year's Eve Party:
New Year's Eve Mardi Gras 2017:
New Year's Eve event with Jr Castro & Gutta Boi:
New Year's at the Padre Hotel:
New Year's Eve Party at Buck Owens Crystal Palace:
New Year's Eve Party hosted by Mi Peru Restaurante:
New Year's Eve Celebration at CafeMed:
New Year's Eve Party at the Mark Restaurant:
New Year's Eve HolidayLights at CALM:
*Please remember to drink responsively. Bud light is offering safe rides on New Year's Eve, you can access that story here.*
