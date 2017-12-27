News Year's Eve events around Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - We are just a few days away from the New Year, and the celebration that comes before it on new Year's Eve. 

If you're staying in Bakersfield to celebrate, here are some local events and parties that will have their doors wide open for those who want to get in a last bit of fun before 2018 begins. 

VIP Lounge New Year's Eve Party:

  • VIP Lounge 
  • 5640 California Ave. 
  • 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. 

New Year's Eve Mardi Gras 2017:

  • Elements Venue 
  • 2401 Chester Avenue
  • 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. 
  • General Admission $15 advance, $20 at the door
  • For more information click here
  • 21+ event 

New Year's Eve event with Jr Castro & Gutta Boi:

  • Happy Hour Bar & Tapas 
  • 1804 Chester Ave. 
  • 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.
  • Presale tickets $20, $25 at the door
  • 21+ event

New Year's at the Padre Hotel:

  • The Padre Hotel 
  • 1702 18th Street
  • 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. 
  • 21+ event

New Year's Eve Party at Buck Owens Crystal Palace:

  • 2800 Buck Owens Blvd
  • Doors open at 7 p.m., dinner served at 9 p.m. 
  • Tickets $65 with dinner, $35 without dinner
  • Buy tickets here.

New Year's Eve Party hosted by Mi Peru Restaurante:

  • 1310 19th Street
  • 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
  • More information here

New Year's Eve Celebration at CafeMed:

  • 4809 Stockdale Highway
  • Dinner, dancing, and midnight champagne toast
  • 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.
  • More information here.

New Year's Eve Party at the Mark Restaurant:

  • 1623 19th Street
  • Starting at 8 p.m. 
  • $10 cover charge
  • For more information click here.

New Year's Eve HolidayLights at CALM:

  • 10500 Alfred Harrell Hwy
  • 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.; doors close at 8:30 p.m.
  • Adult tickets are $12, Adults 60+ and teens 13-17 are $10, Kids 3-12 are $6, Kids under 2 are FREE.

*Please remember to drink responsively. Bud light is offering safe rides on New Year's Eve, you can access that story here.*

 

