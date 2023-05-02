Newsom declares Wildfire Preparedness Week; KCFD highlights prevention

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — California Governor Gavin Newsom has declared April 30 through May 6 Wildfire Preparedness Week. Despite a wet winter that many Californians are still feeling the aftereffects of, state and county agencies are turning their attention to wildfire season.

According to Kern County Fire Captain Andrew Freeborn, there are several ways residents can take precautions now to help mitigate damage from wildfires this summer.

"One of the things that can be done to help prevent wildfires is reducing the fires starting in the first place. On an individual's private property, one way that this can be achieved is making sure that the defensible space around their property has been created, and that when they are working in and around their property, they are doing so in a way that is safe, that's not going to start fires," said Freeborn.

KCFD says it doesn't take much to start a wildfire. They can be sparked by everyday products people use in their homes.

23ABC Captain Andrew Freeborn of the Kern County Fire Department

"If you're doing work with grinders or something like that and it's going to throw sparks, make sure it's not going to throw those sparks into an area where it can start grasses on fire," said Freeborn. "If you're going to be using lawnmowers and other weed eaters and that sort of equipment that could come in contact and strike a rock, thus creating a spark, that could start a fire."

Freeborn says it is hard to predict how the fire season will play out, but there has been a trend in California where we are seeing more large, destructive wildfires.

"That's something we may not be able to project perfectly or forecast perfectly, exactly how many fires we will have or how severe they will be, but what we can do is we can reflect on years previous," said Freeborn.

KCFD says there are many areas in Kern County that are susceptible to wildfires.

"There are vulnerabilities in all areas of our county," said Freeborn. "If you look down at the valley floor or out to the west side, there may not be the brush or trees that we see in some of our other mountain communities, but that grass still burns very quickly and with intensity as well."

Freeborn says wildfires can start fairly easily with items such as balloons getting into power lines or a vehicle dragging a chain and throwing sparks. He also says these are all things that can be prevented, and people just need to be aware of items that can start wildfires.

IN-DEPTH: DISASTER PREPAREDNESS WITH PETS

Something to keep in mind as you get your home and family prepared for wildfires is having a plan in place for your pets as well. The Governor's Office of Emergency Services has some tips for making sure all the members of your family, including the furry ones, are safe if a fire breaks out.

According to CalOES, it is important to have crates available to get your pets out of the house in a hurry. To reduce their anxiety around being crated, regularly practice getting them into the crate quickly.

Remember to pack a go bag for your pets just as you would for yourself. Include food and water dishes, food, any medication your pet needs, registration, leashes, and a first aid kit. Bring a copy of your pet's vaccination records as well, because some shelters may require it.

It is highly encouraged to make sure your dog or cat is microchipped so you can be reunited if you become separated.

These same tips can be used with livestock as well. Practice loading animals like horses or goats quickly into trailers or other vehicles you use to transport them. If you need help evacuating your animals, you can call the Central California Animal Disaster Team at 866-333-3822.