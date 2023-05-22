'Night at the Nile' music event to be held in Downtown Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Five bands in a variety of genres will play at the historic Nile Theater in Downtown Bakersfield on Sat, July 1.

Christian rock musician and guitarist of Kutless Nate Parish, Bakersfield pop-punk band Dropping In, Bakersfield rock band Modern Wives, Bakersfield country band Michael and the Monsters, and Bakersfield alternative indie band The Band RAFTERS will play at the Nile Theater. The show is an attempt to bring music back to the classic theater, which originally opened in 1906.

The show will begin at 7 p.m., with doors opening at 6 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the Fox Theater's Box Office or on the Fox Theater's website.

