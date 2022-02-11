‘Night to Shine’ recreates prom experiences for teens with special needs

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — ‘Night to Shine’ is all about giving teens with special needs the royal treatment. While the pandemic continues, Crossroads Christian Fellowship is making sure they still get the prom experience they deserve.

They may not have a dance floor this year, but they will transform a parking lot into a parade that will be just as magical.

From one side of the parking lot to the other, attendees will have the community here to celebrate and welcome them.

In a homecoming fashion, high school cheerleaders and community members will cheer on teens and young adults with special needs and their families as they drive to different stations.

The Bakersfield Bomb Squad and SWAT team will be there, as well as a ladder truck from Kern County Fire Department.

They’ll eventually drive up to a red carpet, ready to take photos under a classic prom night balloon arch.

Kenny Fulkerson has been attending a ‘Night to Shine’ since day one, five years ago. His mother, Becky, has seen what an impact it’s made in his life, whether the format is a drive-thru, or on the dance floor.

“The first year I went as Kenny's companion, and I looked over and he's out on the middle of the [dance] floor. Miss Bakersfield, and Mrs. Bakersfield and a group of them and a group of the police officers, and firearm, and they were all laughing, dancing, and having a good time!"

Conlee said some attendees are immunocompromised, so this format can help them be at the event.

This year, it will feature some fun surprises along the way like car-eoke. Plus, the swag bags they have every year will feature king and queen sashes for that extra royal treatment.

The event is on February 10 from 3-5 p.m. here at Crossroads Church.

The drive-thru attendees can continue watching a live stream of the event from home.

Then at 6:30, the Tebow Foundation has a pre-recorded event for them filled with messages from celebrities.