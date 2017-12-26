Nighttime lane closure on Westside Parkway starting Dec. 26th

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - There is a scheduled nighttime lane closure on Westside Parkway between Tuesday Dec. 26th and and Thursday Dec. 28 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The lane closure will be in the eastbound direction between Coffee Rd. and Truxtun Ave. However, there will be one lane open for traffic while the work is being done.

Lanes will be closed to allow the contractor for the Kern River Bridge Improvements project to continue paving operations.

The paving will be done in the existing median but will still require the closure.

The Kern River Improvements project is the first phase in Centennial Corridor project which will construct bridges and makes improvements for the future freeway's connection to the Westside Parkway.