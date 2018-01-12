Nighttime road closures for Westside Parkway at Calloway Drive

Scheduled work extended through Jan. 18

7:04 AM, Jan 12, 2018
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Drivers should expect a nighttime road closure on the Westside Parkway at Calloway Drive.

There will be a full closure of the eastbound Calloway Drive off-ramp on January 12, 17 and 18. 

The closure will be from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. The outside lane on northbound Calloway Drive, between Marby Grange Way and the westbound Westside Parkway on-ramp, will also be closed during this time period, but the westbound on-ramp will remain open to traffic while work is underway.

 

