No Kid Hungry helping Kern County's children

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — More than 13 million kids could face hunger this year due to the pandemic but an organization working to end child hunger is providing grants to two local groups feeding kids here in Kern County.

According to the organization No Kid Hungry, this round of funding totals nearly half a million dollars. It will go to the Dolores Huerta Foundation and United Way of Kern County. The money will support holiday food distributions, the expansion of school food pantries, and emergency food relief for families impacted by recent wildfires.

"You think of the holidays with such anticipation and excitement and the unfortunate reality is that for a lot of kids and a lot of families it's a very stressful time and those meals their kids are getting at school just put a lot of stress on family budgets," said Katie Dooley-Hedrick, associate director of California No Kid Hungry Campaign.

The campaign said in Kern County one in four children can face hunger, which is actually higher than the state average which is one in six.