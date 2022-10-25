Noble Manor haunt returns with a house of horrors

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield’s favorite haunt is back, and it’s bigger than ever. Noble Manor is transforming into the house of Michael Meyers and they’re ready to scare you this Halloween.

“We do it because we love doing it,"said Curtis Noble. “It’s a year round process from thinking about it, what you’re going to do, building it."

For the Noble family, Halloween is no joking matter. They spend all year planning and preparing to offer a haunted house of horrors for the community to enjoy.

“We plan to go bigger every year. The goal is to add one giant massive new thing each year, this year was the Meyer’s house, next year I already something in the works," Noble said. “You also want to build a safe one so you’re really thinking along the lines of is it sturdy, is it going to hold, are you going to have issues."

This year they’ve upgraded from five to 12 rooms with around a dozen actors. Halloween haunts are more than your typical spooky walk through. Noble and his wife travel to conventions and spend thousands of dollars to prepare a professional-grade experience to visitors.

Over the years they’ve connected with other haunt-enthusiasts in town which makes the experience easier and more enjoyable for the family.

“It’s just like any other hobby or interest, there’s these subgroups, and the people connect, and locally there’s a total of four haunts and we’ve connected so people can share so people can experience my haunt, their haunt," Noble said.

Noble Manor is a free haunt but visitors can donate if they’d like. Noble said there's only rule for visitor.

“Be courteous, remember the actors are people trying to have fun too.”

Noble Manor will be open to the public starting October 28 and Halloween fox 7 to 10 p.m. It’s located right across the street from Greenlawn Cemetery in Northeast Bakersfield.