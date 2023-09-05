Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

North High School student arrested for bringing gun to school

The student was immediately arrested and the gun was confiscated.
Police Lights (FILE)
KERO
Police Lights (FILE)
Posted at 12:16 PM, Sep 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-05 15:16:10-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A North High School student was arrested Monday morning after he was found in possession of a gun on campus.

According to information provided by the Kern High School District, the student was immediately arrested and the gun was confiscated. Extra security was put in place as a precaution as part of a full investigation.

Parents and families were notified of the situation.

KHSD said in a statement that "the safety of our students and staff remains our top priority, and we continue to encourage our students if they see something, say something to an adult on campus."

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
I Want My 80s Tour

Win Tickets to the 'I Want My 80s Tour'