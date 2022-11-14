Number of youth with suicidal thoughts rises in nation, Kern County

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — Emergency room visits for children with suicidal thoughts have been increasing steadily across all demographics. Here is a quick in-depth look at the numbers and what it shows for youth across the country.

According to a new study, more than 40 percent of America's Gen Z are struggling mentally. A new survey from Harmony Health Care IT suggests tens of millions of Gen Z young adults are dealing with mental health conditions such as anxiety, depression, and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. 75 percent said the pandemic contributed to it, with more than half reportedly taking medication to deal with symptoms. Roughly 20 percent are seeing a therapist regularly.

Meanwhile, Kern County currently has a suicide rate higher than the state average. According to the California Department of Public Health, the county ranks 17th out of 44 counties for the highest suicide rate from 2018 to 2020, with 352 deaths in total.