Nursing home workers protest at long-term care facilities across California

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — Monday nursing home workers and members of the Service Employees International Union protested at long-term care facilities across the state to bring attention to the challenges the nursing home industry is facing.

Those protesting say they care about the residents and the workforce but poor working conditions, low wages, and unsafe staffing levels have forced them to demand change.

At the Delano District Skilled Nursing facility employees protested in front of the facility with those demands.

Ua Lugo, the coordinator for SEIU 2015, says since April 2021 members have been negotiating with the North Kern-South Tulare Hospital District board to discuss higher wages and benefits but so far there have not been any changes made to pay, only some changes to benefits, and increased premiums for health insurance.

Delano’s Mayor Bryan Osorio was in attendance and showed his support for Kern County’s health care workers.

“For me, what I would like to see is an environment where both the nursing facility board can come back and bargain in good faith, the workers are satisfied with the bargain itself, and that the residents inside are being taken care of at the end of the day.”

23ABC reached out to the facility and the North Kern-South Tulare Hospital District board but did not get a response.

The next negotiation is on April 5th where members and employees hope the board will bring a better offer to increase pay. They also plan to stand in front of the Delano City Council with hopes they can help with public funding.