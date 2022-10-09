Oaxacan community in Lamont celebrate Guelaguetza 2022

LAMONT, Calif. (KERO) — Today, head out to Lamont Park for a celebration of Oaxacan food, music, and heritage!

It's Guelaguetza 2022 today, a multi-cultural event, full of folkloric dances, traditional music, arts and crafts.

The word 'Guelaguetza' means offering sharing or giving and it is one of the most attracted events celebrated in the state of Oaxaca, Mexico.

The event was held in Lamont because there is a large amount of indigenous people in the area. The goal is to attract the indigenous communities from Oaxaca and other states.