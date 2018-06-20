Officer involved in shooting on S. Union identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - BPD released the name of an officer involved in a shooting on South Union Avenue June 14. A traffic stop led to an adult male passenger running from his car and leading officers on a foot chase.

BPD said the officer involved in this incident is Brendan Thebeau, who has been with the Bakersfield Police Department since February 2018. Prior to his employment with the Bakersfield Police Department, Officer Thebeau worked as a police officer for the Torrance Police Department and the Pasadena Police Department. This is his first officer involved shooting. He will remain on paid administrative leave pending review by the Critical Incident Review Board.

The suspect was later identified as 37-year-old Jose Jesus Pantoja Reyes. He was reported in stable condition after the shooting.