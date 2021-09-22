Officials: Avoid contact with water at Pyramid Lake due to blue-green algae

PYRAMID LAKE, Calif. (KERO) — The United States Forest Service urges people to avoid contact with water at Pyramid Lake until further notice when the area reopens Thursday.

The order was issued due to harmful blue-green algae being spotted. Beaches will be closed and people should not eat fish from the lake, said the Forest Service.

According to the Forest Service:

"Advisories are based on the potential health risks from algae toxins. Exposure to toxic blue-green algae, also known as cyanobacteria, can cause eye irritation, allergic skin rash, mouth ulcers, vomiting, diarrhea, and cold- and flu-like symptoms."

"Pets can be especially susceptible because they tend to drink while in the water and lick their fur afterwards. Keep pets away from the water."