Officials identify victim of deadly stabbing in downtown Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Kern County Coroner's Office has identified the woman who was stabbed and killed in downtown Bakersfield last Friday.
Officials say Brianna Gabriela Medina of Tehachapi was killed near 20th and Eye Streets on March 2nd just before 9 p.m.
Family and friends held a vigil for Medina, 19, the following night.
Bakersfield Police said Medina and the alleged suspect were involved in a fight at a nearby cafe before the attack. The female suspect turned herself in shortly after.
Medina's death is being investigated as a homicide.
The Coroner will release Medina's cause and manner of death at a later time.
