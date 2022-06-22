Officials seek input on East Bakersfield project

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — City officials want to know what you think the future should look like in East Bakersfield.

It's a project that hopes to transform the area one neighborhood at a time.

A town hall meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. Thursday to begin planning the first of many prosperity neighborhoods.

The City of Bakersfield will use measure n and federal funding to begin "significant investments in historically disadvantaged neighborhoods."

Phase one will focus on the Niles and Monterrey streets corridor from Virginia to Union avenues.

One of many areas in East Bakersfield that were developed more than 70 years ago.

Bakersfield City Councilman Andrae Gonzales says he needs input from neighbors so the project takes a meaningful approach to what residents want to see in their neighborhood.

The meeting is at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Boys and Girls Club on Niles Street.