OhGeesy to perform at Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Rapper and founding member of Shoreline Mafia OhGeesy will perform at the Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater on Sun, June 4.

OhGeesy is best known for his work with the hip-hop group Shoreline Mafia but has garnered a successful solo career after the group's break up in 2021. The same year as the disbandment, OhGeesy released his debut album, "Geezyworld," which peaked at #102 on the Billboard Top 200. He has released collaborations with artists such as Da Baby, YG, Drakeo The Ruler, Central Cee, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, and Ketchy The Great.

The show will be a part of OhGeesy's GW2 Tour and will feature guest performers AG Club and DJ Vision.

Tickets for the concert will go on sale on Fri, May 12. Pit tickets with no seating and VIP tickets will be available. The VIP package includes early venue access, the opportunity to meet and take a photo with OhGeesy, and the option to have one item signed by OhGeesy.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting the Fox Theater's Box Office in person or by calling (661) 324-1369. They can also be purchased online by visiting the Fox Theater's website.