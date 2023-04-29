Oildale Wall of Fame celebrates inspiration, hard work, and humble roots

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The community of Oildale added a new landmark. The Oildale Wall of Fame highlights the lives of 3 of the city's most notable residents: Buck Owens, Merle Haggard, and Kevin Harvick.

Oildale resident Fred Enyeart says this new addition to the community helps contribute to the city's growth and improvement.

"There's a lot of good people in Oildale that care about Oildale deeply and want to see it prosper," said Enyeart.

Enyeart and his wife say they're long-time residents of Oildale, and while they say it can be a rough area, they're trying to change the perspective of the city with signs they place around the community, helping to bring positive change to their hometown.

23ABC Oildale resident Fred Enyeart

Enyeart says this Wall of Fame adds to their hope to bring positive contributions to their community.

"I want to support anything that is uplifting and helping improve any way we can in Oildale. We need everything we can get here," said Enyeart.

Kern County District 3 Supervisor Jeff Flores continued the construction of the Wall of Fame after his predecessor Mike Maggard retired in December 2022.

Flores says it's important to pay tribute to the cultural heritage of Oildale by highlighting their stories of overcoming challenges with hard work, determination, and talent.

"I hope pride, inspiration, and reflection that if these people can do it, the wider community can do it, and just come out and enjoy some of the heritage Oildale has to offer," said Flores.

23ABC Kern County District 3 Supervisor Jeff Flores

California Assemblyman Vince Fong says Friday's Wall of Fame ribbon-cutting ceremony solidifies the vision of so many. As a Bakersfield native, Fong says he's been inspired by these three figures, and he hopes that people coming to the Oildale community will see the wall and be inspired to achieve success in their own lives.

"Whether it's in medicine, whether it's in business, whether it's in sports or entertainment, the sky's the limit," said Fong. "So for the young people that grow up in Bakersfield, it doesn't matter where you come from. You can accomplish anything."

Fong says as someone trying to make a difference in the community, Owens, Haggard, and Harvick are some of the people he looks to for inspiration.

23ABC California Assemblyman Vince Fong

Along with Fong, Enyeart says he looks forward to seeing more people added to the Wall of Fame.

"I hope some other valuable people can maybe be added to the wall at some point in time, but this is a good start," said Enyeart.

The Oildale Wall of Fame is located on North Chester Avenue north of Norris Road near the Wattenbarger Do-It Center.