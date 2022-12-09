Omni Family Health opens new facility in East Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — People in East Bakersfield now have a new Omni Family Health Facility available for their health needs. Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh was among those celebrating the grand opening on Thursday, December 8th.

The new facility is located at the corner of Mall View Road and Oswell Street. The new Mall View health location is expected to offer family practice, dental, behavioral health, optometry, and free prescription delivery to the community.

"It goes without saying that we've all been faced with uncertainties and challenges over the past few years, but Omni has risen to the occasion," said a representative for the company at the event. "We're proud to share that despite all of those challenges, we've remained committed to ensuring that our patients have access to high-quality health care."

Omni Family Health is a network of nearly 40 health centers throughout Kern, Kings, Tulare, and Fresno counties.