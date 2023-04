BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A deadly crash happened on Sunday out of northwest Bakersfield that left one person dead.

According to the California Highway Patrol, a vehicle collided with a power pole near 7th Standard Road and Transport Lane around 4:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon. There was major damage to the vehicle and the person died at the scene.

Details are still limited, but we will bring you the latest details once we learn more.