One person killed, one injured in accident on Highway 99

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly accident early Monday morning along Highway 99 near the 166.

Officials from the Bakersfield CHP said a woman was driving a 2003 Nissan Sentra on northbound 99 and was possibly speeding. They say the driver made an unsafe turning movement and drove off the roadway onto the right shoulder where the Nissan overturned and came to rest on its roof.

The driver died at the scene.

Officials also said a passenger in the car, Terrell Williams, was not wearing a seat belt. Williams suffered some minor injuries and was transported to kern medical for treatment.

It has not yet been determined if the use of alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash.

The driver's identity has not yet been released.