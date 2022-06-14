One person was killed in a collision on Highway 178

(KERO) — One person was killed Monday afternoon in a head-on collision on Highway 178 near the Mouth of the Canyon.

According to a statement released by the California Highway Patrol, a 2021 Tesla traveling eastbound on Hwy 178 crossed over into the path of a 2010 Ford east of Rancheria Road and just east of the canyon mouth. The accident happened just before 1:00 p.m. Monday.

The passenger in the Ford sustained "fatal injuries" and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Ford, 59-year-old Peggy K. Agaplou, suffered minor injuries and was taken to Kern Medical Center. The driver of the Tesla, 34-year-old Donna M. Smith was not injured.

Drugs and/or alcohol do not appear to have been a factor in this collision.

This collision is still under investigation and no charges have been filed at this time.

If you have any information regarding the collision please contact CHP officer R. Rodriquez at (661) 396-6600