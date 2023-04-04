One woman dead after vehicle crash in Southeast Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Authorities say alcohol played a factor in a deadly crash on Monday morning in southeast Bakersfield that claimed the life of one woman and left three others injured.

The California Highway Patrol says at around 2 a.m. the driver of a Dodge Charger was going 60 miles per hour while heading east on East Belle Terrace near Madison Street.

While approaching a curve the vehicle drifted off the roadway, crashed into a dirt berm along a canal, and rolled over.

CHP says the driver and two passengers were taken to Kern Medical for their injuries but that a third passenger suffered major injuries and died at the scene.