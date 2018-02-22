One year anniversary of death of popular local chef Ray Ingram

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - One year ago on Thursday, the popular local chef, Ray Ingram, was shot to death at his southwest Bakersfield home.

Ingram was found shot in the neck at a home on McKee Road near Mountain Ridge Drive.

His girlfriend of more than 25 years, Michaele Bowers, was quickly arrested after she was questioned by police.

J's Place Waffle House and Southern Style Cooking is offering Ingram's favorite meal on Thursday, a fried pork chop sandwich served on white bread with sides and cornbread.

Court documents show she found out he had been seeing another woman since 2009 and had a child with her in 2013.

Just more than an hour after Bowers confronted Ingram about the relationship, Ingram was shot and killed.

Bowers' trial is expected to start next month.