Open Door Network holds opening ceremony for Reimagined Hope House

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — An 11-bed transitional housing recovery facility is now open for business on 21st Street in Downtown Bakersfield.

The Open Door Network, formerly known as the Bakersfield Homeless Center, partnered with Kern Family Health Care to open the Reimagined Hope House. A grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony was held to introduce the facility to local residents on Tues, July 11.

"We know that substance abuse is a huge issue facing homeless individuals, especially those that we're seeing every day on the streets," said a representative with the Open Door Network. "We stepped up to meet the need and we are hoping that this type of facility will really fill that gap in providing long-lasting support for those with substance abuse issues."

Officials say the Reimagined Hope House aims to identify permanent stable housing for community members in need, while also addressing their needs and well-being.

