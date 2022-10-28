Operation Boo gearing up for another safe Halloween on Monday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Halloween holiday is approaching and law enforcement will be out ensuring trick-or-treaters stay safe on Monday.

23ABC looked at this year's Operation Boo efforts, which aims to keep sex offenders from interacting with kids going door-to-door for candy.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation’s website says the effort has helped ensure low incidents of sexual abuse and abduction on Halloween for over three decades.

Officers check up on parolees to make sure they are following the rules for that night, including a 5 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew, where they're not allowed to go outside. Parolees must also turn off all exterior home lights, which discourages trick-or-treaters from coming onto the property.

No Halloween decorations are allowed and offering candy is prohibited. During the curfew, parolees can only open their doors to law enforcement.

CDCR says that last year, officers arrested 19 parolees who were imminent risks to public safety statewide on Halloween. Agents partnered with 31 law enforcement agencies to track 1,471 individuals in the northern and southern divisions. Over 300 officers called 88 parolees, made 679 home visits and drove by 834 homes to ensure compliance.

Parents can take a proactive approach to trick-or-treating safety. Before heading out for the night, check for registered sex offenders in neighborhoods along your planned route by heading to the California Megan’s Law website. Click the 'search offenders' tab, which will lead you to a page where you can customize results based on location.