Organization looks to lay out a roadmap for a cleaner energy future in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — An organization is working to lay out a roadmap for a cleaner energy future in Bakersfield while putting equity and inclusion at the forefront.

Officials with the Circle of Life Development Foundation, or COLDF, say they’re the first black-led organization in Kern county to receive the California Climate Investment grant.

Project Manager Veronica Smith says $300,000 dollars will lay the groundwork to advocate for transportation improvements in parts of Bakersfield by reaching out to residents who feel they don’t have a voice.

“They really haven't historically understood how they got in the position that they found themselves in today, or what happened that caused many of the things that, you know, lead to asthma and diabetes and poverty, to be quite frank,” she said.

Smith tells 23ABC that the residents most impacted by pollution are often not at the table when it comes to conversations around community funding.

“So it's really being that voice that is needed in an untapped area in Bakersfield, or in Kern County, and making sure that from a transportation equity perspective, it is known what it's needed,” she said.

That's why she says getting input around transportation and equity from residents in areas - like the southeast - is key to building a brighter future.

“So this really is the data collection phase, the design phase for us to figure out what is it that we need? What is it that's going to produce jobs, what is it that's going to reduce greenhouse gas emissions? What is it that's going to make the community smarter?”

The City of Bakersfield worked with the organization to obtain the funds.

Economic Development Principal Planner Cecelia Griego says officials are excited to be part of creating healthier communities and hearing from residents who have oftentimes felt underrepresented.

“We want to show all of our communities, no matter your background, you need to be part of the process and on an equal playing field with others,” she said. “And I think like, I think they've had a long time feeling of like I said, disinvestment and disenfranchisement.”

After collecting input, COLDF hopes to create a blueprint for southeast Bakersfield that encompasses equitable and inclusive transportation, along with future funding opportunities to continue its work.

“Every neighborhood, every community looks different. When you look at the language barriers, the education barriers, the income barriers, we have to make sure that we are articulating properly, what works for this community,” she said.

Griego tells 23ABC city officials are hoping the grant will provide a better perspective into the needs of all communities in Bakersfield, but especially areas in the southeast.

“Reduce those greenhouse gas emissions, but also become viable, sustainable communities and help people feel safe and comfortable in their neighborhoods, knowing that they can walk somewhere, bike somewhere, and feel safe and comfortable,” she said.

Smith says while the current funding plan focuses on a portion of the city – every community in the city will benefit.

“And from an equity perspective, we all win across the board,” she said.

23AABC reached out to Golden Empire Transit but did not hear back.

COLDF is looking to hear from residents about their travel and living experiences in the southeast or in Kern County as it relates to equity with an online survey.