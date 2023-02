BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Many members of the community gathered Sunday for the 75th Our Lady of Perpetual Help Diamond Jubilee.

The celebration started with a mass and included a free lunch with carnival games and music.

Tom Swertfager who helped with the festival says it was a great success and a big milestone for their organization. He said there were nearly 600 people at Sunday's festival when they only expected around 300.