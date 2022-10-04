Outlets at Tejon announce 2 new Ariat locations

TEJON RANCH, Calif. (KERO) — The Outlets at Tejon announced on Tuesday, October 4th, that they will be opening two new Ariat stores in the winter. The two stores will be Ariat Outlet, an Ariat outlet store focused on casual Western shoes, and Ariat Work Shop, which has a focus on work footwear and boots.

“Ariat has a global fan base of loyal shoppers who are passionate about the products they produce, both for their fashion component, as well as the technology of comfort built into Ariat products," said Becca Bland, the Marketing Director for the Outlets at Tejon. "California’s Central Valley has a deep appreciation for western culture and the legacy of the hardworking individuals who move the agricultural and oil industry, so these two new stores will be a perfect fit and a big draw.”

Ariat is an international show company that produces work, Western, and English footwear. After being founded in 1993, they made a name for themselves by combining standard athletic shoes with equestrian boots.