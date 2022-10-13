Outlets at Tejon announce new Vans Outlet Store

TEJON RANCH, Calif. (KERO) — The Outlets at Tejon announced on Thursday, October 13th, that it will be receiving a new addition. Vans Outlet Store is expected to open at the end of November.

“Vans is a true American action sport footwear and lifestyle brand that will provide our shoppers with an original selection of men, women, and youth styles,” said Marketing Director at the Outlets at Tejon, Becca Bland. “As an outlet store, shoppers will benefit from unique Vans brand items at lower prices.”

The new Vans Outlet Store will stand in between Hot Topic and Journeys.