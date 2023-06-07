Outlets at Tejon holding Disneyland sweepstakes throughout June

ARVIN, Calif. (KERO) — The Outlets at Tejon will be giving away tickets to lucky visitors throughout the month of June starting Fri, June 9.

According to the outlet mall, four winners will be chosen to win four tickets each to Disneyland. The winners will be chosen each Friday of the month. The event is being held as a "way of spreading the magic and making summer unforgettable by inviting families to discover the magic."

People can enter the contest one time per day, with additional entries for each shopping receipt provided by any outlet at the mall. There is a limit of five entries per retailer, however.

