ARVIN, Calif. (KERO) — The Outlets at Tejon will be holding its second annual Golden Egg Scavenger Hunt from Tues, April 4 to Sun, April 8.

During the event, one golden egg decal will be placed on a window outside of any shop at the Outlets at Tejon each day. The lucky person who finds the decal must peel it off the window and bring it to Guest Services in Suite 170, where they will have a chance to win a shopping spree.

The event is open to the public.