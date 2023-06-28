Outlets at Tejon to hold inaugural paint class in partnership with Bird Dog Arts

ARVIN, Calif. (KERO) — The Outlets at Tejon will host its inaugural paint class at the outlet mall's center on Sat, July 15.

The event is in partnership with Bird Dog Arts, an extensive art gallery that only features California artists. The painting class will be led by Bakersfield artist Jesus Rodriguez. Rodriguez will instruct students on how to paint a serene landscape on canvas.

No art experience is necessary to attend the event. Admission is $30 per person. The fee includes paint supplies, appetizers, and beverages. There will also be a raffle and exclusive giveaways.

