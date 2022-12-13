Outlets at Tejon to open Ariat pop-up shop ahead of opening 2 Ariat stores

TEJON RANCH, Calif. (KERO) — The Outlets at Tejon announced that it will be opening an Ariat pop-up shop in Suite 340 on Thursday, December 15th. The announcement came via press release on Tuesday, December 13th.

"There’s been a strong demand for the Ariat and Ariat Work stores that are planned to open in early 2023, due to construction delays Ariat is able to open early with their pop-up store," said a representative for the Outlets.

There will be two Ariat locations in the Outlets at Tejon, Ariat Outlet and Ariat Work Shop, in 2023. Ariat Outlet will have a focus on casual Western shoes, while Ariat Work Shop will focus on work shoes and boots.