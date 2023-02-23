Outlets at Tejon to open only Nautica Outlet in Central California

TEJON RANCH, Calif. (KERO) — Central California's only Nautica Outlet is set to open at the Outlets at Tejon. The announcement was made by the Outlets at Tejon on Thurs, Feb 23.

“Nautica is one of the most recognized American brands throughout the world and Outlets at Tejon is proud to offer this new retail experience to our visitors,” said Becca Bland, Director of Marketing at Outlets at Tejon.

Nautica is an American apparel brand that focuses on athletic leisure wear. Nautica has 1,400 shops worldwide in over 65 countries, as well as 291 international stores and 76 stores in the United States, according to the Outlets at Tejon.

The Nautica Outlet will occupy a 4,800 square feet building and will be located next to Aéropostale. There is no word on when the store will open.