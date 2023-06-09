Ovation Theatre prepares to get 'Footloose' as it cleans up 'Grease'

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The crew over at Ovation Theatre has been hopelessly devoted to their production of "Grease," which has its last running show on Sun, June 11.

A few actors from the show said that it takes the classic 1978 motion picture version into consideration, but adds a fresh twist.

“It was my first show that I have ever done, so I was very nervous going into it but I think it was one of the best shows to go into because the whole cast is very welcoming and open and kind," said Devin Beasley, an actor at the Ovation Theatre. "There is a lot of moments that pay homage to the movie as well, so we sprinkled in a little bit of that so that's familiar with people. But it's also a lot of fresh new things. It's very exciting. I hope people come out of it very excited and energetic because it is a very vibrant show”.

The actors say that the final weekend of the show is sold out, however, they have been rehearsing for their next show while "Grease" has been showing. With three weeks of rehearsal down for "Footloose," the crew says they are taking the same lively choreography and tone while bringing that to the more serious storyline.

“It's the same kind of fun, energetic high school age range but it's a story that's a lot more near and dear," explained Victoria Tiger, an actress at the theater. "It's a small town finding freedom in things that they used to have but don't have anymore.”

"I really had to stretch a lot because a lot of jumping, a lot of going crazy," said Beasley about the upcoming "Footloose" run. "It's so much fun, so energetic, and I just know once we have an audience in front of us, it's just going to add a whole other energy to it."

For those interested in cutting loose and even kicking off their Sunday shoes, "Footloose" is opening on Fri, July 7. It will run until Sun, July 30.

