Over 150 drivers cited in joint CHP, BPD enforcement operation

Posted at 1:44 PM, May 24, 2021
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — On Monday, the California Highway Patrol and the Bakersfield Police Department conducted a joint special enforcement operation that resulted in over 150 drivers being cited. The operation took place on the Westside Parkway from 6:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Of the citations, 138 were speeding, 10 were for distracted driving and 7 were for restraint violations.

“The CHP is responsible for protecting life and property on the highways of California. Saving lives is the most important thing we do. We look forward to partnering with the Bakersfield Police Department for future joint enforcement efforts,” said Captain Miller of the Bakersfield CHP.

