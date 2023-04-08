Overnight highway closures coming to Bakersfield next week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Thomas Roads Improvement Program continues to work on the roads and highways in and around the City of Bakersfield. The following closures have been scheduled for the upcoming week:
Overnight closures have been scheduled for southbound Highway 99 to the Ming Avenue off-ramp from Monday, April 10 through Thursday, April 15 from 9:00 pm to 5:00 am. These closures are for the release of falsework.
During the closures, traffic will be detoured to exit the 99 at either Stockdale or White Lane.
Overnight closures have been scheduled for the westbound Highway 58 to southbound Highway 99 connector from Monday, April 10 through Thursday, April 15 from 9:00 pm to 5:00 am. These closures are for the release of falsework.
During the closures, westbound traffic will be detoured onto the northbound 99 where they can exit and turn left at California Avenue. From there, drivers can continue southbound by merging to the right to enter the southbound 99.
The California Highway Patrol will be monitoring both of these work zones.
The City of Bakersfield and the Thomas Roads Improvement Program reminds motorists that construction schedules are subject to change based on conditions, and thanks the traveling public for their consideration and patience. Remember to watch out for road workers in construction zones, and as always, please drive carefully.