Overnight oats, a perfect on-the-go breakfast!

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - This week on Simply Sweet Allison we made overnight oats! These are a delicious way to eat a healthy breakfast on-the-go. Each batch is customizable to your favorite flavors and you can even add some secret protein and your family will never even know the difference.

I make these overnight oats at least three times a week for breakfast. I mix them in mason jars so all you do is shake up the ingredients at night and they are ready to take with you in the morning. Some of my favorite ingredients are almond butter, shredded coconut, and walnuts! You can mix and match different ingredients and you will never have a boring breakfast again!

Ingredients:

-1/3 cup oats

-1/3 cup milk (coconut, almond, regular milk, etc.)

-1 tsp. chia seeds

-1/4 cup yogurt

-handful fresh or dried fruit

-handful nuts

-1 Tbsp. nut butter

-1 tsp. cinnamon

-1 Tbsp. honey (agave or real maple syrup)

-1/2 scoop protein powder (optional)

Directions: